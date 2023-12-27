Rain disrupted Day 1 of the first Test between India and South Africa at SuperSport Park in Centurion. Only 59 overs could be played. Will hostile weather conditions spoil the fun on the second day of the cricket match as well? Let’s have a look. Kindly note that all times indicate local time in India. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Forecasts signal a wet start in Centurion, a 66% likelihood of precipitation at 9:30 AM. Progressing through the morning, this probability falls to 34% at 10:30 AM and goes down to a mere 14% by 11:30 AM. The match starts at 1:30 PM when the horizon is likely to cover itself in grey. Yet, the prospects of rainfall remain marginal, hovering between 11% and 20%.

Advancing into the night, the threat of rain escalates, with a 33% chance at 11:30 PM, peaking at 37% an hour later. Nonetheless, this forecast is unlikely to cause any worries for either India or the Proteas.

India vs South 1st Test Day 1 Kagiso Rabada took key wickets including Shreyas Iyer, Virat Kohli and Ravichandran Ashwin. Kohli and Iyer earlier formed a crucial partnership after India's top order buckled under the pressure.

Nandre Burger dismissed openers Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill. The Indian team faced further setbacks when Rabada took out captain Rohit Sharma. The South African pacer reached a personal milestone by claiming his 500th international wicket.

Meanwhile, KL Rahul kept his cool. He guided the team past 200 runs. India's innings ultimately reached 208/8 in 59 overs. On Day 2, Rahul will continue from his 70 off 105 balls. He'll look for support from Mohammed Siraj, who is batting at 0 after playing 10 balls.

Disclosure: Weather data has been sourced from Weather.com

