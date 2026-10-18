India and West Indies draw T20 cricket series 2-2 after no result in rain-hit decider

BENGALURU, India (AP) — A thrilling Twenty20 cricket series between India and West Indies ended in a 2-2 draw on Saturday after no result in the fifth and final match because of rain.

Play finally began at 9:15 p.m. local time — after a delay of nearly two hours at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru — with each innings reduced from 20 to nine overs per side.

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India had reached 118-5 in 7.4 overs before rain prevented any further play after West Indies won the toss and opted to bowl. Ishan Kishan top-scored with 30 off 10 balls, hitting two sixes and three fours.

Shreyas Iyer contributed a 14-ball 22 and Naman Dhir hit 24 not out off only six balls, including three sixes, before the rain came down once again. Play was called off at 10:21 p.m. – the last starting time to allow West Indies to bat for only five overs.

India won the first and third T20s at Lucknow and Indore by eight wickets and 14 runs, respectively, but each time West Indies bounced back.

West Indies won the second and fourth T20s in Ranchi and Hyderabad by six wickets and 24 runs, respectively.

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West Indies skipper Shai Hope hit two centuries in the matches and was named player of the series.

India had previously won the three-match ODI series 2-1.

India will head to New Zealand for a busy tour – five T20s, five ODIs and two tests, with the T20 series starting Oct. 22 in Christchurch.

West Indies will tour Bangladesh for two tests starting Oct. 28 in in Dhaka.

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