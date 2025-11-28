India announce U19 Asia Cup squad with Ayush Mhatre as captain — Pakistan showdown date inside

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) on Friday unveiled a youthful and highly competitive 15-member squad for the upcoming ACC Men’s U19 Asia Cup, confirming Ayush Mhatre as captain and Vihaan Malhotra as vice-captain. The tournament will be held in Dubai from 12 December, with India once again entering as favourites in a field featuring traditional rivals Pakistan and emerging Asian sides.

Who has made India’s squad — and who will lead the campaign? In an official statement, the board confirmed:

“The Junior Cricket Committee has picked the India U19 squad for the upcoming ACC Men's U19 Asia Cup to take place in Dubai from 12th December.”

Ayush Mhatre will lead the side, while Vihaan Malhotra has been named his deputy. The squad also features 14-year-old Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, the prodigious talent from Bihar who is currently participating in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy (SMAT) 2025 — a rare achievement at his age.

The selection committee has further named four standby players — Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore and Aditya Rawat — to provide depth and cover for the young squad during the tournament.

How do the groups shape up for the 2025 U19 Asia Cup? India have been placed in Group A, alongside Pakistan. The remaining two teams in their group will be confirmed after the qualifiers.

Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier 1, Qualifier 3

Group B: Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Afghanistan, Qualifier 2

The qualifiers themselves are an expansive contest, featuring 14 teams — Bahrain, Hong Kong, Iran, Japan, Kuwait, Malaysia, Maldives, Nepal, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Thailand and the UAE — competing for three spots in the main draw. The top two teams and the third-place finisher will progress to the tournament proper.

What does India’s squad indicate about selection strategy? The composition of the squad suggests a blend of early-blooming talent, multi-format adaptability and fresh domestic exposure. With two wicketkeepers — Abhigyan Kundu and Harvansh Singh — and a mix of seam and spin options, the side appears well-balanced for Dubai’s conditions.

The full India U19 squad is as follows: Ayush Mhatre (C), Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra (VC), Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu (WK), Harvansh Singh (WK), Yuvraj Gohil, Kanishk Chouhan, Khilan Patel, Naman Pushpak, D Deepesh, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Aaron George, Kishan Kumar Singh (subject to fitness clearance).

Standby players: Rahul Kumar, Hemchudeshan J, BK Kishore, Aditya Rawat.

What lies ahead for India’s U19 campaign? With a strong leadership group and one of the deepest youth talent pools in the world, India will seek to reclaim continental dominance and fine-tune combinations ahead of next year’s global U19 events.