India announces squads for Australia ODI series: R Ashwin returns, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to miss two matches
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in the initial two ODIs
Asian Champions India is set to go against Australia in a 3-match ODI series from 22 September. The series is crucial as it comes just ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Team India squads for the India-Australia ODI series was announced on Monday and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also placed in the squad. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in those matches