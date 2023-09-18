Asian Champions India is set to go against Australia in a 3-match ODI series from 22 September. The series is crucial as it comes just ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Team India squads for the India-Australia ODI series was announced on Monday and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also placed in the squad. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in those matches

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Australia series is interesting as despite not finding a place in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that deliberations are still on about the inclusion of the spinner and injury of Axar Patel has increased his chances.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," the Hindustan Times quoted Rohit as saying.

The fans were not happy when they found Ravichandran Ashwin missing from the Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. The team is looking for someone who can bat on number 8 and for now, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur fit in that place perfectly.

Team India squad for initial two matches

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Team India squad for third match

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

BCCI mentioned that inclusion of Axar Patel in third ODI is subject to his fitness levels.