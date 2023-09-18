Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India announces squads for Australia ODI series: R Ashwin returns, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to miss two matches

India announces squads for Australia ODI series: R Ashwin returns, Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli to miss two matches

1 min read 18 Sep 2023, 09:03 PM IST Devesh Kumar

  • Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in the initial two ODIs

India's Vice-captain Hardik Pandya and teammates celebrate a dismissal during the Asia Cup 2023 final match

Asian Champions India is set to go against Australia in a 3-match ODI series from 22 September. The series is crucial as it comes just ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. The Team India squads for the India-Australia ODI series was announced on Monday and spinner Ravichandran Ashwin is also placed in the squad. Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli will miss the first two ODIs and KL Rahul will lead the Team India squad in those matches

The return of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Australia series is interesting as despite not finding a place in the ODI World Cup 2023 squad, skipper Rohit Sharma hinted that deliberations are still on about the inclusion of the spinner and injury of Axar Patel has increased his chances.

"As a spinner-all-rounder, Ashwin is in the line. I have been talking to him on the phone. The injury happened to Axar at the last minute. Washington was available, so he had to come and perform the role for us," the Hindustan Times quoted Rohit as saying.

The fans were not happy when they found Ravichandran Ashwin missing from the Team India squad for the Asia Cup 2023 and ODI World Cup 2023. The team is looking for someone who can bat on number 8 and for now, Axar Patel and Shardul Thakur fit in that place perfectly.

Team India squad for initial two matches

KL Rahul (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja (Vice-captain), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Shardul Thakur, Washington Sundar, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Team India squad for third match

Rohit Sharma (C), Hardik Pandya, (Vice-captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Ishan Kishan (wicketkeeper), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel*, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj

BCCI mentioned that inclusion of Axar Patel in third ODI is subject to his fitness levels.

Devesh Kumar

I cover politics, geo-politics, economy, and technology and have keen interest in understanding and analyzing the complex issues that shape our world. I am committed to delivering well-researched, balanced, and thought-provoking stories that provides insights into the key trends and developments.
Updated: 18 Sep 2023, 09:24 PM IST
