India at Asia Cup 2025: When Will Suryakumar Yadav's men start training? Are Men in Blue playing any warm-up games?

With less than a week to go before the Asia Cup 2025, the Indian team led by Suryakumar Yadav have left for the United Arab Emirates (UAE), as the continental showpiece gets underway on September 9. Unlike the previous occasions, the Indians players will not assemble in Mumbai but in Dubai to combat the logistical challenges.

Advertisement

While Suryakumar and Hardik Pandya left Mumbai for Dubai on Thursday, India head coach Gautam Gambhir will board his flight from Delhi. India's Test captain, who is making a return to the T20I setup after more than a year, will be flying from Bengaluru.

Also Read | WATCH: India captain Suryakumar Yadav departs for Dubai from Mumbai

According to a PTI report, the Indian team will have their first training session at the ICC Academy on September 5 after assembling in Dubai on Thursday. The decision to allow the players to travel from their respective cities was taken keeping in mind Dubai's short distance from India as compared to other international countries.

Will India play any warm-up games before Asia Cup? As of now, it is highly unlikely that India will be playing any warm-up games before the Asia Cup 2025. The last time India played a T20I was before the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 in February when England toured the country. It must also to be noted that under Gambhir, India have refrained from playing any warm-up games.

Advertisement

India Gambhir is in favour of intra-squad matches as it gives the players more game time as compared to warm-up games. Having said that, India did play practice games in Australia and England recently. Ahead of India's Asia Cup 2025 opener on September 10, the India team will get five days to fine-tune their preparations.

India’s Asia Cup 2025 group matches September 10 - vs United Arab Emirates (Dubai) - 8 PM IST

September 14 - vs Pakistan (Dubai) - 8 PM IST