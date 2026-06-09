India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch live, complete schedule, timing, venues & full squad

Riding high on the back of a maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph at home last year, the Indian team will be eyeing their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy when the tournament kicks off in the United Kingdom on June 12. A consistent participant since the inaugural edition in 2009, India have never been able to lay their hands on the trophy despite coming close in 2020.

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While they lost to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020 in the final, the Women in Blue exited in the semifinals in 2023. Prior to 2020, India couldn't go past the semifinals in 2009, 2010 and 2018.

The Indian squad features a strong batting line-up with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top, followed by ever-reliant Jemimah Rodrigues. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh make a strong top-five for the Indian eves. Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav have been recalled.

With injury robbing all-rounder Amanjot Kaur a spot in the 15, Bharti Fulmali entered the fray after a seven-year exile from the national team as the selectors wanted someone who can do the finisher's job along with an seam-bowling option. The surprise pick was uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma, who impressed at the Women's Premier League (WPL).

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India have been pitted against the likes of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group 1. Australia are by far the most successful side in the Women’s T20 World Cup with six trophies.

When and where to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India? Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 3 channels in India. Live streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar.

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India's schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Date Match Venue Time (IST) June 14 India vs Pakistan Edgbaston, Birmingham 7:00 PM June 17 India vs Netherlands Headingley, Leeds 7:00 PM June 21 South Africa vs India Old Trafford, Manchester 7:00 PM June 25 India vs Bangladesh Old Trafford, Manchester 7:00 PM June 28 Australia vs India Lord's, London 7:00 PM

India's squad at Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur conferred Padma Shri after historic Women's World Cup triumph

India's record at Women's T20 World Cup

Year Host Stage Reached 2009 England Semifinals 2010 West Indies Semifinals 2012 Sri Lanka Group Stage 2014 Bangladesh Group Stage 2016 India Group Stage 2018 West Indies Semifinals 2020 Australia Final 2023 South Africa Semifinals 2024 UAE Group Stage

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 format A total of twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six each. In the group stage, each team will play each other once. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advancing to the semifinals on June 30 and July 2. The final will be played on July 5.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in