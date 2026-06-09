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India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch live, complete schedule, timing, venues & full squad

Runners-up in 2020, the Indian team are eyeing their maiden ICC Women's T20 World Cup title in the United Kingdom. The Indian team start their campaign with a high-profile clash against Pakistan on June 14 in Birmingham.

Koushik Paul
Updated9 Jun 2026, 04:59 PM IST
Australia's Sophie Molineux (L) and India's Harmanpreet Kaur (R) speak at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Carnival.
Australia's Sophie Molineux (L) and India's Harmanpreet Kaur (R) speak at the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026 Captains' Carnival. (AFP)
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Riding high on the back of a maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph at home last year, the Indian team will be eyeing their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy when the tournament kicks off in the United Kingdom on June 12. A consistent participant since the inaugural edition in 2009, India have never been able to lay their hands on the trophy despite coming close in 2020.

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While they lost to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020 in the final, the Women in Blue exited in the semifinals in 2023. Prior to 2020, India couldn't go past the semifinals in 2009, 2010 and 2018.

Also Read | 'Lot of positives going forward to WC': Harmanpreet Kaur after India Women lose series-decider to England

The Indian squad features a strong batting line-up with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top, followed by ever-reliant Jemimah Rodrigues. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh make a strong top-five for the Indian eves. Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav have been recalled.

With injury robbing all-rounder Amanjot Kaur a spot in the 15, Bharti Fulmali entered the fray after a seven-year exile from the national team as the selectors wanted someone who can do the finisher's job along with an seam-bowling option. The surprise pick was uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma, who impressed at the Women's Premier League (WPL).

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India have been pitted against the likes of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group 1. Australia are by far the most successful side in the Women’s T20 World Cup with six trophies.

Also Read | ICC Women's ODI rankings: Smriti Mandhana remains No.1, Harmanpreet Kaur rises

When and where to watch Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India?

Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 3 channels in India. Live streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar.

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India's schedule at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
June 14India vs PakistanEdgbaston, Birmingham7:00 PM
June 17India vs NetherlandsHeadingley, Leeds7:00 PM
June 21South Africa vs IndiaOld Trafford, Manchester7:00 PM
June 25India vs BangladeshOld Trafford, Manchester7:00 PM
June 28Australia vs IndiaLord's, London7:00 PM

India's squad at Women's T20 World Cup 2026

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.

Also Read | Harmanpreet Kaur conferred Padma Shri after historic Women's World Cup triumph

India's record at Women's T20 World Cup

YearHostStage Reached
2009EnglandSemifinals
2010West IndiesSemifinals
2012Sri LankaGroup Stage
2014BangladeshGroup Stage
2016IndiaGroup Stage
2018West IndiesSemifinals
2020AustraliaFinal
2023South AfricaSemifinals
2024UAEGroup Stage

Women's T20 World Cup 2026 format

A total of twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six each. In the group stage, each team will play each other once. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advancing to the semifinals on June 30 and July 2. The final will be played on July 5.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

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