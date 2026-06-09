India at ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2026: When and where to watch live, complete schedule, timing, venues & full squad

Riding high on the back of a maiden ICC Women's World Cup triumph at home last year, the Indian team will be eyeing their first-ever T20 World Cup trophy when the tournament kicks off in the United Kingdom on June 12. A consistent participant since the inaugural edition in 2009, India have never been able to lay their hands on the trophy despite coming close in 2020.
While they lost to Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in 2020 in the final, the Women in Blue exited in the semifinals in 2023. Prior to 2020, India couldn't go past the semifinals in 2009, 2010 and 2018.
The Indian squad features a strong batting line-up with Shafali Verma and Smriti Mandhana at the top, followed by ever-reliant Jemimah Rodrigues. Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, wicketkeeper Richa Ghosh make a strong top-five for the Indian eves. Yastika Bhatia and Radha Yadav have been recalled.
With injury robbing all-rounder Amanjot Kaur a spot in the 15, Bharti Fulmali entered the fray after a seven-year exile from the national team as the selectors wanted someone who can do the finisher's job along with an seam-bowling option. The surprise pick was uncapped pacer Nandni Sharma, who impressed at the Women's Premier League (WPL).
India have been pitted against the likes of Australia, South Africa, Pakistan, Bangladesh, and the Netherlands in Group 1. Australia are by far the most successful side in the Women’s T20 World Cup with six trophies.
Star Sports is the official broadcaster of the Women's T20 World Cup 2026 in India. The Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu, Star Sports 1 Kannada, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi, Star Sports 2 Tamil, Star Sports 2 Telugu, Star Sports 2 Kannada and Star Sports 3 channels in India. Live streaming of Women's T20 World Cup 2026 will be available on JioStar.
|Date
|Match
|Venue
|Time (IST)
|June 14
|India vs Pakistan
|Edgbaston, Birmingham
|7:00 PM
|June 17
|India vs Netherlands
|Headingley, Leeds
|7:00 PM
|June 21
|South Africa vs India
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|June 25
|India vs Bangladesh
|Old Trafford, Manchester
|7:00 PM
|June 28
|Australia vs India
|Lord's, London
|7:00 PM
Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (WK), Sree Charani, Yastika Bhatia (WK), Nandni Sharma, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Thakur, Kranti Gaud, Shreyanka Patil, Radha Yadav.
|Year
|Host
|Stage Reached
|2009
|England
|Semifinals
|2010
|West Indies
|Semifinals
|2012
|Sri Lanka
|Group Stage
|2014
|Bangladesh
|Group Stage
|2016
|India
|Group Stage
|2018
|West Indies
|Semifinals
|2020
|Australia
|Final
|2023
|South Africa
|Semifinals
|2024
|UAE
|Group Stage
A total of twelve teams have been divided into two groups of six each. In the group stage, each team will play each other once. The top two teams at the end of the group stage will advancing to the semifinals on June 30 and July 2. The final will be played on July 5.