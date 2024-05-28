ICC T20 World Cup kicks off in the United States and West Indies on June 2. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have already arrived in New York, almost a week before their first T-20 World Cup clash against Ireland.

The Men in Blue have been drawn in Group A alongside USA, Canada, Pakistan and Ireland. The top two teams from each group will progress to the semi-finals of the tournament.

India squad for T-20 World Cup 2024:

Rohit Sharma (c), Hardik Pandya, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Siraj. Reserves: Shubman Gill, Rinku Singh, Khaleel Ahmed, Avesh Khan

India ICC T-20 World Cup schedule:

Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. Prior to beginning their T20 World Cup campaign, the Men in Blue will also play a warm-up match against Bangladesh at the same venue.

After that, Team India will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. They will then clash against the US on June 12 and Canada on June 15 in the final league stage.

India matches at T-20 World Cup 2024:

June 5: India vs Ireland, New York – 08:00 PM India time

June 9: India vs Pakistan, New York – 08:00 PM India time

June 12: United States vs India, New York – 08:00 PM India time

June 15: India vs Canada, Central Broward Regional Park, Florida – 08:00 PM India time

When and where to watch India matches at T-20 World Cup 2024:

l T-20 World Cup matches will be broadcast live on the Star Sports network. Users who prefer to watch the match live can do so on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website.

