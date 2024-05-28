India at T20 World Cup: Schedule, dates, venue, live-streaming, when and where to watch
ICC T20 World Cup set to start in the US and West Indies from June 2. India led by Rohit Sharma arrived in New York early for their first match against Ireland. From schedule to live-streaming details, here's everything you need to know.
ICC T20 World Cup kicks off in the United States and West Indies on June 2. The Rohit Sharma-led Men in Blue have already arrived in New York, almost a week before their first T-20 World Cup clash against Ireland.