India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for ₹3 lakh
India have secured the top position on the points table in ICC World Cup 2023 and will play the semi-final match on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
India have not only cemented their position in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 but have also secured the top position on the points table. At this moment, India have 16 points from 8 matches. Even if the Men in Blue lose their next against the Netherlands on November 12, they will still remain untouched on top.