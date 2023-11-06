comScore
Active Stocks
Mon Nov 06 2023 10:34:17
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 118.4 0.94%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 575.8 -0.41%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 647.35 -0.07%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 236.95 1.11%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 434.15 0.14%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for 3 lakh
Back Back

India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for ₹3 lakh

 Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India have secured the top position on the points table in ICC World Cup 2023 and will play the semi-final match on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, following a successful DRS review REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)Premium
Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, following a successful DRS review REUTERS/Adnan Abidi (REUTERS/Adnan Abidi)

India have not only cemented their position in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 but have also secured the top position on the points table. At this moment, India have 16 points from 8 matches. Even if the Men in Blue lose their next against the Netherlands on November 12, they will still remain untouched on top.

There are two teams that can get closest to India: South Africa and Australia. However, at the most, they can get to 14 points. Now that Rohit Sharma’s boys are sure to finish the Round Robin stage on top, they will play their semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, to be held on November 15. India will play the team finishing in the 4th position.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Dominates, South Africa Chases, and Semi-final Scenarios Unfold

The only official mode of purchasing tickets in this World Cup is BookMyShow. The tickets, priced at 5,000, have been sold out. The fans who have not managed to get tickets may think that the only way to enjoy the live adventure is by watching it on TV or by enjoying live-streaming.

India semi-final tickets still available

There is one website that is, however, still selling tickets. Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets", still have some tickets available on its platform. However, the prices are eye-popping, to say the least.

Also Read: Tickets at 56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow

Two tickets in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion K (Row K) are available for 299,371 each. Two tickets in the North Stand W (Row L1) are available for 224,529 each. One ticket is available in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion F for 165,154.

India's semi-final tickets available for <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>299,371
View Full Image
India's semi-final tickets available for 299,371 (Viagogo)

‘Cheaper tickets’ available

Think you can’t afford that much? There are “cheaper" options available. One ticket is remaining for the Low Tier and Middle Tier each for 102,909 and 133,782 respectively.

More tickets available for India's semi-final match at Wankhede
View Full Image
More tickets available for India's semi-final match at Wankhede (Viagogo)

There are also some tickets available in the range of 70,000-92,000. However, the cheapest ticket is available for 55,384.

No ticket is available for cheaper than <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>55,384
View Full Image
No ticket is available for cheaper than 55,384 (Viagogo)

Hotstar then? Sure!

Disclaimer: LiveMint has not confirmed the authenticity or legitimacy of the mentioned website.

Milestone Alert!
Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Sounak Mukhopadhyay
Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST
OPEN IN APP
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App