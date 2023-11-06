India have secured the top position on the points table in ICC World Cup 2023 and will play the semi-final match on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

India have not only cemented their position in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 but have also secured the top position on the points table. At this moment, India have 16 points from 8 matches. Even if the Men in Blue lose their next against the Netherlands on November 12, they will still remain untouched on top.

There are two teams that can get closest to India: South Africa and Australia. However, at the most, they can get to 14 points. Now that Rohit Sharma’s boys are sure to finish the Round Robin stage on top, they will play their semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, to be held on November 15. India will play the team finishing in the 4th position.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Dominates, South Africa Chases, and Semi-final Scenarios Unfold The only official mode of purchasing tickets in this World Cup is BookMyShow. The tickets, priced at ₹5,000, have been sold out. The fans who have not managed to get tickets may think that the only way to enjoy the live adventure is by watching it on TV or by enjoying live-streaming.

India semi-final tickets still available There is one website that is, however, still selling tickets. Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets", still have some tickets available on its platform. However, the prices are eye-popping, to say the least.

Also Read: Tickets at ₹ 56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow Two tickets in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion K (Row K) are available for ₹299,371 each. Two tickets in the North Stand W (Row L1) are available for ₹224,529 each. One ticket is available in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion F for ₹165,154.

'Cheaper tickets' available Think you can't afford that much? There are "cheaper" options available. One ticket is remaining for the Low Tier and Middle Tier each for ₹102,909 and ₹133,782 respectively.

There are also some tickets available in the range of ₹70,000-92,000. However, the cheapest ticket is available for ₹55,384.

Disclaimer: LiveMint has not confirmed the authenticity or legitimacy of the mentioned website.

