Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for 3 lakh

India at Wankhede: ICC World Cup semi-final tickets sold out; but this website is selling it for 3 lakh

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

India have secured the top position on the points table in ICC World Cup 2023 and will play the semi-final match on November 15 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Cricket - ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 - India v South Africa - Eden Gardens, Kolkata, India - November 5, 2023 India's Mohammed Shami celebrates with teammates after taking the lbw wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, following a successful DRS review REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

India have not only cemented their position in the semi-finals of the ICC World Cup 2023 but have also secured the top position on the points table. At this moment, India have 16 points from 8 matches. Even if the Men in Blue lose their next against the Netherlands on November 12, they will still remain untouched on top.

There are two teams that can get closest to India: South Africa and Australia. However, at the most, they can get to 14 points. Now that Rohit Sharma’s boys are sure to finish the Round Robin stage on top, they will play their semi-final match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, to be held on November 15. India will play the team finishing in the 4th position.

Also Read: ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: India Dominates, South Africa Chases, and Semi-final Scenarios Unfold

The only official mode of purchasing tickets in this World Cup is BookMyShow. The tickets, priced at 5,000, have been sold out. The fans who have not managed to get tickets may think that the only way to enjoy the live adventure is by watching it on TV or by enjoying live-streaming.

India semi-final tickets still available

There is one website that is, however, still selling tickets. Viagogo, which claims to be the “world’s largest source of live entertainment tickets", still have some tickets available on its platform. However, the prices are eye-popping, to say the least.

Also Read: Tickets at 56 lakh for India vs Pakistan World Cup match; netizens question BookMyShow

Two tickets in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion K (Row K) are available for 299,371 each. Two tickets in the North Stand W (Row L1) are available for 224,529 each. One ticket is available in the Sunil Gavaskar Pavilion F for 165,154.

India's semi-final tickets available for 299,371

‘Cheaper tickets’ available

Think you can’t afford that much? There are “cheaper" options available. One ticket is remaining for the Low Tier and Middle Tier each for 102,909 and 133,782 respectively.

More tickets available for India's semi-final match at Wankhede

There are also some tickets available in the range of 70,000-92,000. However, the cheapest ticket is available for 55,384.

No ticket is available for cheaper than 55,384

Hotstar then? Sure!

Disclaimer: LiveMint has not confirmed the authenticity or legitimacy of the mentioned website.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Sounak Mukhopadhyay

Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and sports. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer.
Updated: 06 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST
