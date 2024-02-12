 India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury | Mint
Active Stocks
Mon Feb 12 2024 15:59:40
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 137.40 -2.76%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 406.85 -2.11%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 270.10 -1.10%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 707.90 -2.26%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 501.40 2.26%
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury
Back Back

India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury

 Livemint

India batter KL Rahul ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury

India's batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (PTI)Premium
India's batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad (PTI)

India batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury. Devdutt Padikkal likely to replace him in Team India's squad.

Here’s your comprehensive 3-minute summary of all the things Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said in her Budget speech: Click to download!

Related Premium Stories
Catch all the Sports News and Updates on Live Mint. Check all the latest action on Budget 2024 here. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 12 Feb 2024, 07:12 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App