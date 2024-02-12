Hello User
Business News/ Sports / Cricket News/  India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury

India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury

Livemint

India batter KL Rahul ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury

India's batter KL Rahul plays a shot during the fourth day of the first Test cricket match between India and England, at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad

India batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury. Devdutt Padikkal likely to replace him in Team India's squad.

