India vs England: KL Rahul to miss third test after failing to recover from quadriceps injury
India batter KL Rahul ruled out of third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury
India batter KL Rahul was ruled out of the third Test against England after failing to recover from his quadriceps injury. Devdutt Padikkal likely to replace him in Team India's squad.
