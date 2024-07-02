Rohit Sharma led team India became the T20 World Champions after defeating South Africa in a closely fought contest on Saturday. Notably, this was the first ICC trophy for the Men in Blue in around 11 years and the first T20 World Cup triumph since winning the inaugural trophy in 2007.

The World Cup also marked the end of tenure for India's head coach Rahul Dravid who was appointed to the top job in 2021. Dravid's tenure as head coach had already expired after the 2023 ODI World Cup, but the former batter was given a short-term extension till the end of the T20 World Cup 2024.

Apart from Dravid, this will also be the end of the journey for other Indian support staff, including Batting coach Vikram Rahour, bowling coach Paras Mhambrey and fielding coach T Dilip.

Soon after the victory in Barbados on Saturday, Rathour invoked nostalgia as he posted a picture of himself, Rahul Dravid and Paras Mhambrey from the cover of Sportstar magazine during the 1990s. The picture was immediately followed by another picture of the trio after winning the World Cup.

“A journey that started together in 1996. Who could imagine will bring us to this historic moment together." Rahour wrote in his Instagram post.

Vikram Rahour lauds Rohit Sharma: ‘You are a leader’

Rathour was also deeply inspired by skipper Rohit Sharma's leadership abilities and praised the veteran batter in yet another Instagram post. Rathour stated that Sharma's actions inspired others on the team to dream more, learn more, do more, and achieve more.

“If your actions inspire others to dream more, learn more,do more and achieve more. You are a leader. 🙏🤗 well done skipper" Rathour wrote on Instagram.

Notably, Rohit Sharma announced his retirement from T20I's soon after the Men in Blue won the World Cup. Rohit said that there was no better time to bid adieu to the format than India winning the World Cup.

