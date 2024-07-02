India batting coach Vikram Rathour shares throwback picture with Rahul Dravid after ‘historic’ World Cup victory
India batting coach Vikram Rathour shared a throwback picture with Rahul Dravid and bowling coach Paras Mhambrey after the Men in Blue's victory in the T20 World Cup final.
Rohit Sharma led team India became the T20 World Champions after defeating South Africa in a closely fought contest on Saturday. Notably, this was the first ICC trophy for the Men in Blue in around 11 years and the first T20 World Cup triumph since winning the inaugural trophy in 2007.