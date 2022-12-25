India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second test match, win the series 2-0

India have beaten Bangladesh by 3 wickets in the second and final test of the series. The win comes on the back of a stinging loss in the ODI leg of the series.
Chasing a target of 145 in the second innings, India lost early wickets on day 3 of the test match and closed the day at 45/4. Starting on Day 4 of the match India were 74/7 at one stage until Ravichandran Ashwin and Shreyas Iyer stitched together an unbeaten partnership of 71 runs to seal the match for India.
Ashwin remained the highest scorer for India in the second innings scoring 42 off 62 balls with 4 fours and a six. He was also judged the player of the match for his all-around performance. Ashwin also took six wickets in the two innings of the match. Along with Ashwin, Iyer scored 29 runs off 46 balls to see the Indian team to victory.
Mehndi Hasan was the pick of the bowlers for Bangladesh taking 5 wickets for 63 runs. Hasan along with skipper Shakib Al Hasan kept Bangladesh in the game for a long time with wickets at regular intervals.
Axar Patel shined for India in the second innings taking 3 crucial wickets for 58 runs. While Ashwin and Siraj played their part by claiming 2 wickets each as India managed to restrict Bangladesh to a score of 231 in the second innings.
Cheteshwar Pujara was judged the player of the series on the back of his heroics in the first test match in Chittagong.
