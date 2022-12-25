India beat Bangladesh by 3 wickets in second test match, win the series 2-0

Ashwin remained the highest scorer for India in the second innings scoring 42 off 62 balls with 4 fours and a six. He was also judged the player of the match for his all-around performance. Ashwin also took six wickets in the two innings of the match. Along with Ashwin, Iyer scored 29 runs off 46 balls to see the Indian team to victory.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}