India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final powered by Shafali Verma's batting

India Women booked a place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final with a 40-run win over Bangladesh Women in the first semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Asked to bat, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side posted 149/6. Bangladesh never found a chase tempo and finished 109/7.

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Group A winners India have now gone through four games at this tournament with the same XI. They wait for Friday’s second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The final is on Sunday, 13 September, in Dubai.

Toss and first innings Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and chose to bowl. “The win in 2018 was long ago,” she said. “Good memories, sure, but it's an important game because it could be our last game if we lose.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she wanted to bat first in any case. “We think runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence. But you cannot take any team lightly in T20 cricket.”

Smriti Mandhana fell early, caught by Shorna Akter off Sultana Khatun for 2. Shafali then took control. She was dropped more than once and also survived a run-out chance after reaching fifty, but she used the opportunities. Her 64 included seven fours and three sixes. She added 50 for the second wicket with Pratika Rawal, who made 20 off 24 before holing out to Dilara Akter off Rabeya Khan.

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India were 92/3 when Shafali was caught by substitute Farjana Easmin off Sultana Khatun in the 14th over. Harmanpreet stayed through to the end on 24 not out off 28, with two sixes. Richa Ghosh made 21 off 16, also with two sixes, before she was stumped off Nahida Akter. Deepti Sharma hit 13 off six balls. Bharti Fulmali was run out off the last delivery. Sultana Khatun took 2 for 30. Rabeya Khan’s 4-0-22-1 was Bangladesh’s most economical spell.

Bangladesh chase never gathers pace Bangladesh managed only 26 in the powerplay. Shree Charani had Juairiya Ferdous caught behind by Ghosh and finished with 1 for 14 from four overs. Deepti then broke the innings. Dilara Akter made 21 before she top-edged a slog-sweep to Kranti Gaud. Deepti later bowled Sobhana Mostary for 18 and Sharmin Akhter for 1, returning 3 for 26.

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Nigar Sultana scored 19 off 17 before Prema Rawat had her caught by Nandani Sharma. Nandani then took 2 for 10 in two overs, including Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan, who was out hit-wicket. Shorna Akter was unbeaten on 22 off 18, but the required rate had already slipped out of reach.

(More to follow)

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.