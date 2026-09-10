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India beat Bangladesh by 40 runs to reach Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final powered by Shafali Verma's batting

Shafali Verma smashed 64 off 40 balls, with seven fours and three sixes, and drove a 50-run second-wicket stand with Pratika Rawal. India posted 149/6. Bangladesh never found a chase tempo and finished 109/7.

Aachal Maniyar
Published10 Sep 2026, 11:31 PM IST
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India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 40 runs
India Women beat Bangladesh Women by 40 runs(BCCI Women/X)
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India Women booked a place in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final with a 40-run win over Bangladesh Women in the first semifinal at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday. Asked to bat, Harmanpreet Kaur’s side posted 149/6. Bangladesh never found a chase tempo and finished 109/7.

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Group A winners India have now gone through four games at this tournament with the same XI. They wait for Friday’s second semi-final between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. The final is on Sunday, 13 September, in Dubai.

Toss and first innings

Bangladesh captain Nigar Sultana won the toss and chose to bowl. “The win in 2018 was long ago,” she said. “Good memories, sure, but it's an important game because it could be our last game if we lose.”

India captain Harmanpreet Kaur said she wanted to bat first in any case. “We think runs on the board will give us a lot of confidence. But you cannot take any team lightly in T20 cricket.”

Smriti Mandhana fell early, caught by Shorna Akter off Sultana Khatun for 2. Shafali then took control. She was dropped more than once and also survived a run-out chance after reaching fifty, but she used the opportunities. Her 64 included seven fours and three sixes. She added 50 for the second wicket with Pratika Rawal, who made 20 off 24 before holing out to Dilara Akter off Rabeya Khan.

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India were 92/3 when Shafali was caught by substitute Farjana Easmin off Sultana Khatun in the 14th over. Harmanpreet stayed through to the end on 24 not out off 28, with two sixes. Richa Ghosh made 21 off 16, also with two sixes, before she was stumped off Nahida Akter. Deepti Sharma hit 13 off six balls. Bharti Fulmali was run out off the last delivery. Sultana Khatun took 2 for 30. Rabeya Khan’s 4-0-22-1 was Bangladesh’s most economical spell.

Bangladesh chase never gathers pace

Bangladesh managed only 26 in the powerplay. Shree Charani had Juairiya Ferdous caught behind by Ghosh and finished with 1 for 14 from four overs. Deepti then broke the innings. Dilara Akter made 21 before she top-edged a slog-sweep to Kranti Gaud. Deepti later bowled Sobhana Mostary for 18 and Sharmin Akhter for 1, returning 3 for 26.

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Nigar Sultana scored 19 off 17 before Prema Rawat had her caught by Nandani Sharma. Nandani then took 2 for 10 in two overs, including Fahima Khatun and Rabeya Khan, who was out hit-wicket. Shorna Akter was unbeaten on 22 off 18, but the required rate had already slipped out of reach.

(More to follow)

About the Author

Aachal Maniyar

Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More

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