India beat Nepal by seven wickets to script history in Colombo, lift inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup

In what has been a phenomenal year for Indian women's cricket, the Women in Blue defeated Nepal women by seven wickets to win the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Sunday. Fielding first, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 before romping home in just 12 wickets, losing just three wickets in the process.
Phula Saren was the top-scorer for India in the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 44. In the semifinals, India had defeated Australia to enter the summit clash in the inaugural edition. In the other semifinal, Nepal had beaten Pakistan.
