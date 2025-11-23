India beat Nepal by seven wickets to script history in Colombo, lift inaugural Blind Women’s T20 World Cup

In what has been a phenomenal year for Indian women's cricket, the Women in Blue defeated Nepal women by seven wickets to win the Blind Women’s T20 World Cup at the P Sara Oval in Colombo on Sunday. Fielding first, India restricted Nepal to 114/5 before romping home in just 12 wickets, losing just three wickets in the process.

Phula Saren was the top-scorer for India in the run chase with an unbeaten knock of 44. In the semifinals, India had defeated Australia to enter the summit clash in the inaugural edition. In the other semifinal, Nepal had beaten Pakistan.

The victory sealed a perfect year for Indian cricket across genders. It all started with ICC Champions Trophy triumph followed by a Asia Cup victory in the men's category. The Indian women, led by Harmanpreet Kaur, lifted their maiden ICC World Cup title. The only blip was India A's exit in the semifinals of the Rising Stars Asia cup 2025.

Against Nepal, the Indians dominated from the onset. Notably, Nepal could manage just a single boundary in their entire innings. Saren was named the Player of the Match for her knock in the final which came in just 27 balls, studded with four boundaries.

With this win, India finished the tournament unbeaten. The six-team tournament started in New Delhi on November 11 and moved to Bengaluru afterwards. The knockout matches were played in Colombo.

Following the win, the Indian players rushed onto the ground with the Tri-colour flying high. Pakistan’s Mehreen Ali starred with the bat in th whole tournament, scoring 600 runs, which included a 78-ball 230 against Sri Lanka. She had also scored 133 against Australia.

