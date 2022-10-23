Millions of Indian cricket fans took an emotional ride on Sunday as India defeated Pakistan in its first match of the ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India's classic win by four wickets and an astonishing innings by Virat Kohli will surely help India to recover from the nightmare Pakistan gave India in the same tournament last year in Dubai, when India was defeated by 10 wickets.

Like every, India-Pakistan match, this match was also very tight and went till the last ball, with Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya responsibly taking the country towards a massive win against Pakistan.

Social media was filled with celebrations with cricket legends and other noted personalities congratulating India on its great win. Nobody forgot to give a special mention to the exemplary performance of Virat Kohli who remained undefeated with 82 runs in 53 balls.

Sachin Tendulkar, the god of cricket, congratulated Team India with a special mention of the partnership between Virat Kohli and Hardik Pandya. “Thriller of a game which has beautifully set up India’s #T20WC campaign! Crucial contributions by a number of individuals, but a special mention to Hardik’s partnership with Virat which was very crucial for #TeamIndia." he tweeted.

Secretary of the Board of Control for Cricket in India, Jay Shah also congratulated the team on its win and praised the skills with which players played the game.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah expressed happiness over a good start into this year's world cup. “A perfect way to start the T20 World Cup…Deepawali begins :) What a cracking innings by @imVkohli. Congratulations to the entire team. #ICCT20WorldCup2022."

Former India opener Virender Sehwag also took to Twitter to congratulate the team and also claimed that this was one of the best innings by Virat Kohli. “Yaayyyy…Happyyy Deepawali What an amazing game.High on emotions, but this is probably the most brilliant T20 Innings I have ever seen, take a bow Virat Kohli . Chak De India," he tweeted.

Not just India, Pakistani players also congratulated India with former Pakistani captain Shahid Afridi expressing how Virat Kohli took the match out of Pakistan's hands. “The game of nerves today but we had it on our side by 95% and then @imVkohli showed what a world class match winning innings looks like. Well played by both teams, great match! #PakVsInd," he tweeted.