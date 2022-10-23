India beat Pakistan in T20 World Cup match: Here's how Twitter reacted2 min read . Updated: 23 Oct 2022, 07:04 PM IST
- India defeated Pakistan by four wickets in the first match of T20 World Cup 2022, evoking reactions from cricket fans on Twitter
Millions of Indian cricket fans took an emotional ride on Sunday as India defeated Pakistan in its first match of the ICC Cricket T20 World Cup 2022. India's classic win by four wickets and an astonishing innings by Virat Kohli will surely help India to recover from the nightmare Pakistan gave India in the same tournament last year in Dubai, when India was defeated by 10 wickets.