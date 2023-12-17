India beat South Africa in 1st ODI, Arshdeep Singh, Avesh Khan shine; netizens applaud young guns
India pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODI cricket, leading India beat the Proteas by 8 wickets.
After a T20 series draw with South Africa, India began their ODI series with a bang at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 17 December, restricting the Proteas to just 116 and defeating them by 8 wickets.
Another netizen wrote, “Arshdeep Singh has a fifer against SENA in SENA. Another left-arm pacer who is overrated doesn't have even 1."
Some even posted emojis and memes.