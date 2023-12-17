After a T20 series draw with South Africa, India began their ODI series with a bang at The Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on 17 December, restricting the Proteas to just 116 and defeating them by 8 wickets. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Batting first, the Proteas lost their momentum, kept losing wickets. India's Arshdeep Singh took a fifer while Avesh Khan picked four wickets. Kuldeep Yadav finishes off the Proteas' innings with his trademark style.

India pacer Arshdeep Singh became the first Indian pacer to take a five-wicket haul against South Africa in ODI cricket, having the figures of 5/37 in 10 overs. He also won the Player of the match award for his terrific bowling performance. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Arshdeep Singh departed Hendricks and Dussen in the second over, as both the batters failed to open their account. Following this, Arshdeep departed Zorzi, in the 8th over, and Klaasen on the very last delivery of 10 the over as he hits his stumps.

In his last over, Arshdeep picked the wicket of Andile Phehlukwayo via LBW on the very first delivery of the 26th over. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Even Avesh Khan picking up four wickets helped India to keep the Proteas at bay. And Kuldeep Yadav finishing off the South African innings in his trademark style was much applauded.

Apart from Andile Phehlukwayo and Tony de Zorzi, no other batter could cross 15 runs for the Proteas.

Later chasing 117 runs, India's ODI debutant Sai Sudharsan scored 55 runs, while Shreyas Iyer hit 52 runs, leading India to a 8 wickets victory. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Following Arshdeep's performance, netizens applauded him on social media.

Pranav Pratap Simngh wrote, “Was it a possible world record had both Arshdeep Singh & Avesh Khan picked 5 wickets? or has this already happened in ODIs? That 1 wicket by Kuldeep Yadav undid all of Mukesh Kumar’s sacrifices. South Africans scuttled for 116 in 1st ODI. #SAvsIND"

Another netizen wrote, “Arshdeep Singh has a fifer against SENA in SENA. Another left-arm pacer who is overrated doesn't have even 1." {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Some even posted emojis and memes.

Milestone Alert!Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.