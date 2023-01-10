India beat Sri Lanka by 67 runs in first ODI to take 1-0 lead in three-match series2 min read . Updated: 10 Jan 2023, 10:14 PM IST
- India's star batsman Virat Kohli completed his 73rd international century and 45th ODI century
With the help of Virat Kohli's stunning century, India on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) and is now leading the series 1-0. In response to the massive target of 373 given by India, the Sri Lankan team could reach 308 runs after losing 8 wickets in 50 overs.