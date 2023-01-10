With the help of Virat Kohli's stunning century, India on Tuesday defeated Sri Lanka by 67 runs in the first One Day International (ODI) and is now leading the series 1-0. In response to the massive target of 373 given by India, the Sri Lankan team could reach 308 runs after losing 8 wickets in 50 overs.

India's star batsman Virat Kohli completed his 73rd international century and 45th ODI century. The player is very close to Sachin Tendulkar's maximum hundreds in the ODI record. Kohli smashed the Sri Lankan bowlers and made a whopping 113 runs off 87 balls.

Skipper Rohit Sharma also gave a good start to the team as he played a fantastic knock of 83 runs off 67 balls. He was fully supported by the young opener Shubhman Gill, who scored 70 runs off 60 balls. The opening partnership of the Indian side was of massive 143 runs.

The Sri Lankan team fought bravely against the high score and the Skipper Dasun Shanaka remained unbeaten at 108 while opener Pathum Nissanka also played a beautiful knock of 72 runs, but the overall performance of the team was not enough to win the big game.

The excellent Indian bowling took two early wickets and the Sri Lankans were 23 for 2 the next wicket also came soon at 64.

Umran Malik took 3 tickets with the help of his lightning-speed deliveries which knocked off many big-ticket Sri Lankan players.

Final Scores: India 373/7

Batting- Rohit Sharma 83, Shubman Gill 70, Virat Kohli 113, Shreyas Iyer 28, KL Rahul 39, Hardik Pandya 14, Axar Patel 9, Mohammed Shami 4, Mohammed Siraj 7.

Bowling: Kasun Rajitha 10-0-88-3, Dilshan Madushanka 6-0-43-1, Wanindu Hasaranga 10-0-67-0, Chamika Karunaratne 8-0-54-1, Dunith Wellalage 8-0-65-0, Dasun Shanaka 3-0-22-1, Dhananjaya de Silva 5-0-33-1.

Sri Lanka: 308/8

Batting- Pathum Nissanka 72, Avishka Fernando 5, Kusal Mendis 0, Charith Asalanka 23, Dhananjaya de Silva 47, Dasun Shanaka 108, Wanindu Hasaranga 16, Dunith Wellalage 0, Chamika Karunaratne 14, Kasun Rajitha 9.

Bowling- Mohammed Shami 9-0-67-1, Mohammed Siraj 7-1-30-2, Hardik Pandya 6-0-33-1, Umran Malik 8-0-57-3, Yuzvendra Chahal 10-0-58-1, Axar Patel 10-0-58-0.

With inputs from PTI