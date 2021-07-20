OPEN APP
India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

India's Deepak Chahar (R) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gesture during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021. (AFP)Premium
India's Deepak Chahar (R) and Bhuvneshwar Kumar gesture during the second one-day international (ODI) cricket match between Sri Lanka and India at the R.Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on July 20, 2021. (AFP)
 Updated: 20 Jul 2021, 11:40 PM IST AFP

  • India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo

Number-eight batsman Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

India chased down their target of 276 with five balls to spare as Chahar recorded his maiden ODI fifty after the tourists, who took an unbeatable 2-0 lead in the three-match series, slipped to 193-7 in Colombo.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

