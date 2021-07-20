India beat Sri Lanka to clinch ODI series

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Number-eight batsman Deepak Chahar hit an unbeaten 69 as India edged out Sri Lanka by three wickets in the second one-day international to clinch the series on Tuesday.

Chahar, who also took two wickets with his pace bowling to limit Sri Lanka to 275-9, was involved in an unbeaten 84-run eighth-wicket stand with Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who made 19.

Suryakumar Yadav made 53 off 44 balls while Sri Lankan leg-spinner Wanindu Hasaranga took three wickets.

The final ODI is on Friday at the same venue.

