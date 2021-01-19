India breaches Australia's Brisbane fortress, wins Test series 2-1

A fearless India, driven by its courageous youngsters, pulled off an exhilarating three-wicket win over Australia in the fourth Test to claim the series 2-1 and retain the Border-Gavaskar Trophy on Tuesday.

Resuming at four for none on the final day, India overhauled the target with 18 balls to spare in a match that went down to the wire.

Rishabh Pant starred with a swashbuckling 89 not out as the injury-depleted Indian team overhauled the 328-run target with three overs to go, winning by three wickets.

Australia had not been beaten at the Gabba since falling to Viv Richards' all-conquering West Indies side by nine wickets in November 1988.

Shubman Gill scored 91 runs to set up a thrilling hour of play on either side of the Lunch break, before Ajinkya Rahane joined Cheteshwar Pujara. Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil at The Gabba on Tuesday.

Surviving the fiery spells of the Australian pace attack was the biggest highlight of the session. Pujara was hit not once but twice on the helmet on the fifth day but the warrior batsman stood tall like a rock.

At the tea break, India were 183/3, still needing 145 runs to seal the tantalising poised match. Starting the session with the game evenly poised, Gill and Pujara added 49 runs in the second session before the opener fell short of what would have been a sensational hundred.

