India breaches Australia's Brisbane fortress, wins Test series 2-1

Shubman Gill scored 91 runs to set up a thrilling hour of play on either side of the Lunch break, before Ajinkya Rahane joined Cheteshwar Pujara. Shubman Gill fell nine runs short of his maiden Test hundred, skipper Ajinkya Rahane departed after a brisk 24 but Cheteshwar Pujara endured blows to the body and fought on with Rishabh Pant for company to keep India in the hunt to register back-to-back series wins on Australian soil at The Gabba on Tuesday.