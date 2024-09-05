India C vs India D Live Score: India D score after 7 overs is 24/4

India C vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur
India C squad -
Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak
India D squad -
Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 24/4 after 7 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Ricky Bhui 0 (1)
KS Bharat 1 (4)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 2/18 (4)
India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yash Dubey is out and India D at 23/4 after 6.1 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Abishek Porel b Anshul Kamboj.
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 23/3 after 6 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Devdutt Padikkal 0 (4)
Yash Dubey 10 (11)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/6 (3)
India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Devdutt Padikkal is out and India D at 23/3 after 5.6 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Vijaykumar Vyshak.
India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shreyas Iyer is out and India D at 23/2 after 5.2 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Abishek Porel b Vijaykumar Vyshak.
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 23/1 after 5 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Yash Dubey 10 (11)
Shreyas Iyer 9 (14)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/17 (3)
India C vs India D Live Score: Yash Dubey smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 23/1 after 4.6 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 18/1 after 4 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Yash Dubey 6 (6)
Shreyas Iyer 8 (13)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 0/6 (2)
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 14/1 after 3 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 7 (11)
Yash Dubey 3 (2)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/12 (2)
India C vs India D Live Score: Shreyas Iyer smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 14/1 after 2.6 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards point.
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 7/1 after 2 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 3 (7)
Yash Dubey 0 (0)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 0/2 (1)
India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 5/1 after 1 overs
India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 1 (1)
Yash Dubey 0 (0)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/5 (1)
India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Atharva Taide is out and India D at 4/1 after 0.5 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Vijaykumar Vyshak b Anshul Kamboj.
India C vs India D Live Score: Atharva Taide smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 4/0 after 0.3 overs
India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.
Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024
India C vs India D Match Details
Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India C and India D to be held at ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.