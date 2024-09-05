Active Stocks
LIVE UPDATES

India C vs India D Live Score: India D score after 7 overs is 24/4

6 min read . Updated: 05 Sep 2024, 10:10 AM IST
Livemint

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 24/4 after 7 overs, Ricky Bhui at 0 runs and KS Bharat at 1 runs

India C vs India D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024Premium
India C vs India D Live Score, Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

India C vs India D Live Score: Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024. Match will start on 05 Sep 2024 at 09:30 AM
Venue : ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur

India C squad -
Baba Indrajith, Rajat Patidar, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Sai Sudharsan, Anshul Kamboj, Gaurav Yadav, Manav Suthar, Abishek Porel, Aryan Juyal, Himanshu Chauhan, Hrithik Shokeen, Mayank Markande, Sandeep Warrier, Vijaykumar Vyshak
India D squad -
Atharva Taide, Devdutt Padikkal, Ricky Bhui, Shreyas Iyer, Yash Dubey, Akash Sengupta, Axar Patel, Saransh Jain, Saurabh Kumar, Ishan Kishan, KS Bharat, Aditya Thakare, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Tushar Deshpande

05 Sep 2024, 10:10:32 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 24/4 after 7 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Ricky Bhui 0 (1)
KS Bharat 1 (4)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 2/18 (4)

05 Sep 2024, 10:05:32 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Yash Dubey is out and India D at 23/4 after 6.1 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Abishek Porel b Anshul Kamboj.

05 Sep 2024, 10:03:32 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 23/3 after 6 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Devdutt Padikkal 0 (4)
Yash Dubey 10 (11)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 2/6 (3)

05 Sep 2024, 10:03:32 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Devdutt Padikkal is out and India D at 23/3 after 5.6 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Ruturaj Gaikwad b Vijaykumar Vyshak.

05 Sep 2024, 10:00:02 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Shreyas Iyer is out and India D at 23/2 after 5.2 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Abishek Porel b Vijaykumar Vyshak.

05 Sep 2024, 09:58:02 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 23/1 after 5 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Yash Dubey 10 (11)
Shreyas Iyer 9 (14)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/17 (3)

05 Sep 2024, 09:58:02 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: Yash Dubey smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 23/1 after 4.6 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards covers.

05 Sep 2024, 09:53:01 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 18/1 after 4 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Yash Dubey 6 (6)
Shreyas Iyer 8 (13)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 0/6 (2)

05 Sep 2024, 09:46:31 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 14/1 after 3 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 7 (11)
Yash Dubey 3 (2)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/12 (2)

05 Sep 2024, 09:46:31 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: Shreyas Iyer smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 14/1 after 2.6 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards point.

05 Sep 2024, 09:41:31 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 7/1 after 2 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 3 (7)
Yash Dubey 0 (0)
India C
Vijaykumar Vyshak 0/2 (1)

05 Sep 2024, 09:37:01 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: India D at 5/1 after 1 overs

India C vs India D Live Score:
India D
Shreyas Iyer 1 (1)
Yash Dubey 0 (0)
India C
Anshul Kamboj 1/5 (1)

05 Sep 2024, 09:35:31 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: It’s a Wicket. Atharva Taide is out and India D at 4/1 after 0.5 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: OUT! c Vijaykumar Vyshak b Anshul Kamboj.

05 Sep 2024, 09:34:01 AM IST

India C vs India D Live Score: Atharva Taide smashed a Four on Anshul Kamboj bowling . India D at 4/0 after 0.3 overs

India C vs India D Live Score: Four! Played towards third man.

05 Sep 2024, 08:40:50 AM IST

Welcome to the live coverage of Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024

India C vs India D Match Details
Match 2 of Duleep Trophy, 2024 between India C and India D to be held at ACA ADCA Ground, Anantapur at 09:30 AM. Stay tuned for live updates.

