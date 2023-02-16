India can have its matches in UAE: Pakistan Cricket Board on hosting Asia Cup
- The development came as Jay Shah, the secretary of the Board of Cricket Council of India (BCCI) has made it clear that India will not travel to Pakistan if the country hosts the ODI Asia Cup
The hosting of the Asia Cup continues to be a bone of contention between India and Pakistan and now the sources from Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) have suggested that one way out can be if Pakistan remains the host and some games can be held in UAE, where India can play all its games. The sources even offered that India can also play finals in the UAE, in case the team qualifies for the finals.
