India celebrate 1st anniversary of T20 World Cup 2024 win: Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma relive historic day in Barbados

June 29, 2025 marks the first anniversary of India's historic T20 World Cup win in Barbados. Unbeaten throughout the tournament, the Men in Blue led by Rohit Sharma defeated South Africa by seven runs at Bridgetown, Barbados to break their ICC trophy drought after 11 years and lift only their second World Cup title in the shortest format.

It was both Virat Kohli and Rohit's first World Cup win together. It was also head coach Rahul Dravid's first World Cup win with a senior team. What followed was nothing short of a fairytale which will be remembered by everyone in the team for the rest of their lives.

After landing in New Delhi to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Indian team headed to Mumbai where a open bus parade was awaiting the Indian stars, followed by victory celebrations at the Wankhede.

Taking to Instagram, Rohit shared a video on Instagram with snapshots from the T20 World Cup 2024. "This trophy, of course its means a lot to us but it is for the entire nation," Rohit was heard saying in the video which he captioned, “On This Day.”

All-rounder Hardik Pandya, who bowled the crucial final over and defended 16 runs, also shared a video recalling the day. “A day I’ll never forget. A day we’ll never forget. For all of us, India,” he captioned.

Suryakumar Yadav, too shared a series of pictures, including his match-turning boundary -line catch to dismiss David Miller in the final over. “29th June, 2024 ki yaadein. The team that played well and billions of you standing strong behind us, this one was for you all,” wrote the current India's T20I captain in caption.

