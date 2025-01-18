India Champions Trophy squad announcement today: When and where to watch Ajit Agarkar’s press conference?

BCCI has confirmed that the Ajit Agarkar led selection committe will announce the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy at an event in Mumbai today along with the three match ODI series against England. While rumors had been circulating about the squad reveal date, a press release by the BCCI confirmed the date.

"The Men's Selection Committee will select India's squad for the IDFC First Bank ODI series against England and the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025 tomorrow in Mumbai. The Selection Meeting will be followed by a press conference," a statement from BCCI read.

Advertisement

When and where to watch India squad announcement? Ajit Agarkar will announce the squad for the upcoming Champions Trophy at a press conference in Mumbai at 12.30pm. While the livestreaming link for the event is not yet available, it is likely that the press conference will be streamed on Star Sports' YouTube channel, similar to what was done before the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

In any case, we at Mint will be running a live blog to keep you updated on the minute-by-minute developments of the India squad announcement.