India Champions vs Australia Champions Live Streaming: How to watch Yuvraj Singh vs Brett Lee in WCL 2025? Predicted XIs

Yuvraj Singh will be once again up against Brett Lee in a repeat of 2007 and 2011 World Cups when India Champions take on Australia Champions in a match of World Championship of Legends (WCL) on Saturday at Headingley in Leeds from 5 PM IST.

Advertisement

Winless in the tournament so far, defending champions India are eager to open their their account in WCL 2025. While their first match against Pakistan Champions was called off due to unavoidable circumstances, Yuvraj's boys lost to South Africa Champions in their second game by 88 runs.

Also Read | India vs Pakistan WCL 2025 match called off after controversy

On the other hand, Australia Champions managed to beat West Indies Champions after their campaign opener against England Champions was washed out. With just one point India Champions are placed at the bottom. Australia Champions sit second with three points. A win for India Champions on Saturday will lift them in top four.

India Champions vs Australia Champions match details Date: July 26

Venue: Headlingley, Leeds

Advertisement

Time: 5 PM IST

India Champions vs Australia Champions predicted XIs India Champions: Robin Uthappa (WK), Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Stuart Binny, Yuvraj Singh (C), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Vinay Kumar.

Australia Champions: Chris Lynn, Shaun Marsh, D'Arcy Short, Ben Dunk (WK), Callum Ferguson, Ben Cutting, Daniel Christian, Nathan Coulter-Nile, Steeve O'Keefe, Brett Lee (C), Peter Siddle.

How to watch India Champions vs Australia Champions live in India? Star Sports are the official telecast partners of WCL 2025 in India. The India Champions vs Australia Champions clash will be live telecast on select Star Sports channels in India from 5 PM IST. Live streaming of India Champions vs Australia Champions will be available on FanCode app and website.

Advertisement

India Champions vs Australia Champions squads India Champions: Robin Uthappa(w), Shikhar Dhawan, Suresh Raina, Ambati Rayudu, Yuvraj Singh(c), Stuart Binny, Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Piyush Chawla, Pawan Negi, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Harbhajan Singh, Siddarth Kaul, Varun Aaron, Gurkeerat Singh Mann