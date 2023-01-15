India clean sweeps ODI series against Sri Lanka with 317-run massive win in third match2 min read . 08:55 PM IST
- The ODI win came after the Hardik Pandya led young Indian team defeated the Sri Lankans in the T20 series 2-1 earlier this year
India defeated Sri Lanka on Sunday by 317 runs in the third ODI to clinch the ODI series 3-0 against the Asian Champions. The ODI win came after the Hardik Pandya-led young Indian team defeated the Sri Lankans in the T20 series 2-1 earlier this year.
The margin of victory is the biggest in the history of men's One Day International cricket.
Virat Kohli knocked off the Sri Lankan bowlers and inched closer to some of the best records in the world of cricket. Kohli contributed massive 166 runs off 110 balls and combined with another century by Shubhman Gill, the final score of India reached 390/5.
"Today I was happy to be batting out there and in that space I end up playing good cricket. I am in a nice space right now, just (trying to) be organic," said Kohli, who was named the man of the series, having also scored a century in the first match.
Sri Lankan batsman suffered from the first balls against Indian pacers with Mohammad Siraj taking 4 wickets in the game. The team was done in mere 22 overs and was all out at the score of 72 runs.
"It's disappointing. Not a game we wanted. It happens," said Sri Lanka captain Dasun Shanaka.
"We need to learn how to manage the start. Bowlers should learn how to take wickets on these decks, and the batters should learn to score," he added.
The opening partnership of the team again did well and scored around 95 runs with Rohit Sharma playing an inning of 42 runs while Gill made a whopping 116. Shubhman Gill played some beautiful knocks and that sort of relaxed the team management about another opener possibility with Rohit Sharma.
The victory in both T20 and ODI series against the Asian giants will be a big booster for the Indian cricket team before the Cricket World Cup 2023.
