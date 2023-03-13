India clinch Border-Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 after final Test ends in draw1 min read . Updated: 13 Mar 2023, 03:54 PM IST
- Border Gavaskar Trophy win became more special as India qualified for the World Test Championship earlier today.
Indian cricket team on Monday clinched the Border Gavaskar Trophy by 2-1 after the fourth Test match with Australia was declared a draw. The series win became more special as India qualified for the World Test Championship earlier today. The good news for the Indian team came as New Zealand dramatically defeated Sri Lanka in Christchurch, by two wickets.
