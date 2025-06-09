India coach Manolo exudes confidence on eve of Hong Kong clash

Kowloon (Hong Kong), Jun 9 (PTI) The recent defeat against Thailand notwithstanding, India head coach Manolo Márquez on Monday exuded confidence on the eve of their vital 2027 Asian Cup qualifier match against Hong Kong here.

Placed in Pot 1 for the qualifiers, India, ranked 127th, got off to a slow start in the qualifiers with a draw against Bangladesh in March before losing 0-2 to Thailand in a friendly last week.

"In my opinion, most coaches are not worried about the scores in the friendly games. We are focussing on the important match (Hong Kong)," Manolo said.

"I know everyone speaks about the score (against Thailand). But if we scored from the chances we created, it would have been different. This is football."

Out of the three matches they have played so far this year, they have won one, drawn one, and lost one.

The Group C table is still a clean slate with all four teams level on a point apiece after both games on matchday 1 on March 25 ended goalless.

India and Bangladesh drew in Shillong, while Hong Kong also got a point away to Singapore.

Only the group winners will qualify for the Asian Cup in 2027.

"Our preparations have been much better this time, if we compare with the previous FIFA windows, where you practically don't have too much time.

"We had about three weeks to prepare, between Kolkata, Bangkok, and here in Hong Kong. And we are ready to perform. Nothing special," said Manolo.

"The environment in the team is quite good as well. Obviously, in all teams across the world, the environment is better when you are winning games constantly. But the environment, the relationship between the players, regardless of the results, is very good," he added.

India centre-back Konsham Chinglensana Singh echoed the coach's words. "We are well prepared for the game after three weeks in the camp. Mentally, and physically, we have prepared well, and are ready for the game," he said.

India, who made it to two successive Asian Cups for the first time in 2023, are aiming to extend the streak. Hong Kong also qualified for the previous tournament, but with only one available berth, either side is bound to miss out.

In what will be the inaugural football match at the newly built 50,000-capacity Kai Tak Stadium, the tickets reportedly have been sold out and a full house can be expected on Tuesday.

"We will try to enjoy the situation in this stadium. I don't know if it will be completely full, but a lot of people will be there. It will be a nice event, but obviously, we are focusing on winning the game," said Manolo.

Hong Kong's head coach, Ashley Westwood, is no stranger to Indian football, having coached clubs like Bengaluru FC, ATK, and Punjab FC before taking up international coaching roles, first in Afghanistan, followed by Hong Kong.

"I went to India in 2013, and the country is a million miles away from where it was back then. I know their coach, I watched the ISL. He’s a good coach, and he's been doing good things with FC Goa. He coaches right, he prepares right, and his players are always fit.

"The spirit's good in the squad, and everybody gets on with each other. We're looking forward to it," he said.

India and Hong Kong have crossed swords 24 times. The Blue Tigers have won nine of these matches, while Hong Kong have won eight. Seven matches have ended in draws.