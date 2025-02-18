Morne Morkel exits India camp ahead of ICC Champions Trophy, no return date confirmed: Report

Team India, who are in Dubai preparing for the Champions Trophy, have suffered a major blow ahead of the marquee event. According to a report in Dainik Jagran, assistant coach Morne Morkel left the team in Dubai for South Africa on Monday following the death of his father.

Notably, the former South Africa pacer attended Team India's first training session but has not been seen in action since. The report suggests that there is no clarity on when Morkel will join Team India, which has caused a wave of anxiety and grief in the Indian team.

With Morkel gone, the burden on other members of the Indian coaching staff is set to increase. It's not yet clear whether Gautam Gambhir or skipper Rohit Sharma will ask BCCI for another member of the coaching staff to help with player training in the interim.

Morkel's absence, in particular, could be felt keenly by the Indian team in Dubai, where the pitch is likely to offer assistance to the fast bowlers. The Men in Blue are already without the experience of pacer Jasprit Bumrah, and the assistant coach's departure could affect a bowling line-up that is already looking weak for the tournament.

India's road to Champions Trophy: Champions Trophy kicks off with the opening match between Pakistan and New Zealand on 19 February. The Men in Blue will play their first match against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on 20 February.

The Men in Blue have an impressive record against their neighbours in ODIs, with a 32-8 lead to date. However, Bangladesh are no lightweights in this arena and have been known to give the top teams a jolt. The memory of the 2007 World Cup, when India were knocked out by Bangladesh, is still fresh in the minds of Indian fans. More recently, Bangladesh handed India a defeat in the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup in Sri Lanka.