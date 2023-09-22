ODI World Cup 2023: With a 5-wicket win against Australia on Friday, the Indian cricket team received a big shot in the arm ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 as it displaced Pakistan to become the World's No. 1 ODI team. India is now the world's best ODI team with a rating of 116 and 4,864 points. The development will provide more confidence to in-form Indian team which thrashed Australia in the first ODI match at Mohali Cricket Stadium.

Moreover, with the updated ODI rankings, India is now No 1 team in all three formats of the game. In the T20 rankings, India is on top with a rating of 264 and 15,589 points, while in the Test format of the game, India is on top with 3,434 points and a rating of 118. Indian cricket team became the second team in the history of cricket to achieve this wonderful feat after South Africa did this in 2014.

It seems like everything is going well for Team India ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023. Indian cricket has not seen much success in the past few years and the fans have been waiting for a long to see India win championships again. The wait was finally over last week when India crushed defending champions Sri Lanka to win the Asia Cup 2023.

Top performances from Indian team

The highlight of the tournament was India's top-notch performance in both batting and bowling. Similar was the case against Australia in the first ODI. The confident Indian bowlers punished the Australia's deep batting line with Mohammed Shami becoming the first player to take 5 wickets against Australia in India.

In batting, Shubman Gill (74) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (71) played an opening partnership of 142 runs and provided the team with a solid start. Whenever Australia tried to come back in the game, Indian batsmen displayed more resilience and finally registered a 5-wicket win.

