India create history ahead of ODI World Cup 2023, become No 1 team in ODI, T20 and Test cricket
ODI World Cup 2023: Indian cricket team became the second team in the history of cricket to achieve this wonderful feat after South Africa did this in 2014
ODI World Cup 2023: With a 5-wicket win against Australia on Friday, the Indian cricket team received a big shot in the arm ahead of the ODI World Cup 2023 as it displaced Pakistan to become the World's No. 1 ODI team. India is now the world's best ODI team with a rating of 116 and 4,864 points. The development will provide more confidence to in-form Indian team which thrashed Australia in the first ODI match at Mohali Cricket Stadium.