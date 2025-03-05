India cricket fan breaches security to hug KL Rahul after IND vs AUS semifinal, ‘If this had happened in Lahore…’

During India’s ICC Champions Trophy 2025 semifinal against Australia, a fan breached security at the Dubai International Stadium. The emotional fan ran onto the field and hugged KL Rahul after he sealed India’s victory with a six off Glenn Maxwell in the 49th over.

With 12 balls left and four runs needed, Rahul launched the ball into the stands, securing India’s four-wicket win. The stadium erupted as India finally avenged their 2023 ODI World Cup final loss to Australia.

Overcome with emotion, the fan ran onto the field and hugged Rahul. Interestingly, Rahul hugged him as well without showing any panic. In fact, Rahul initiated the gesture, and the fan reciprocated.

Social media was impressed with Rahul’s reaction when the fan hugged him right in the middle of the ground.

“Pure love for KL Rahul! That fan knew the risk but couldn’t resist the moment,” wrote one social media user.

“KL Rahul is a good player, one thing I noticed yesterday is that he has no arrogance,” wrote another user.

One user reacted, “KL is gem of indian cricket” while another wrote, “This fan’s love for KL Rahul was worth a lifetime ban!”

“Kamaal ka banda hai KL RAHUL,” commented another.

“The passion of a true fan knows no boundaries—sometimes, a moment of joy outweighs a lifetime of restrictions. That sprint wasn’t just towards KL Rahul; it was towards a dream, a memory worth any consequence,” posted one user.

Security lapse Not everyone was impressed with the fan invasion, though.

“Security lapse. Nothing to glorify,” posted one user.

“If this had happened in Lahore, people would have been terrified, and this video would have been posted with background music,” wrote another one.