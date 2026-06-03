India cricket team's tour of New Zealand 2026 announced: Shubman Gill's men to play 12-match series - Dates & venues

India are set for a bumper all-format tour of New Zealand later this year comprising of as many as 12 matches, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday. Led by Shubman Gill, India will play five ODIs and two Tests. The reigning T20 World Cup champions will play five matches in the shortest format too.

India will open the tour with the T20s in late October and early November quickly followed by the ODI series. The first Test takes place at Wellington's Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23. The second Test will be at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from November 27 to December 1.

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It is by far the biggest in-bound tour in the history of NZC. India and New Zealand have recently build an impressive rivalry on the cricket field in recent times. The 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal began the modern rivalry when New Zealand upset India in a two-day affair in Manchester.

That was followed by Kane Williamson’s men once again defying the odds to down India in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton. However, India bounced back in style with triumphs over New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

If that wasn't enough, India trounced New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champion’s Trophy final in Dubai and most recently in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad in March. New Zealand also had success on Indian soil, becoming the first team to whitewash India at home in 2024.

They backed that up by winning their first-ever ODI series win in India in 2026.

India's tour of New Zealand 2026 schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 22 1st T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch October 24 2nd T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch October 27 3rd T20I Hnry Stadium, Wellington October 30 4th T20I Eden Park, Auckland November 1 5th T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton November 4 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland November 7 2nd ODI Hnry Stadium, Wellington November 10 3rd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton November 13 4th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga November 15 5th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga November 19 - 23 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington November 27 - December 1 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Impact of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah For NZC, the India tour will be more than just cricket and the impact both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table. "When it comes to cricket - it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Glenn Critchley said.