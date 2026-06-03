India cricket team's tour of New Zealand 2026 announced: Shubman Gill's men to play 12-match series - Dates & venues

India are set for a bumper all-format tour of New Zealand later this year comprising of as many as 12 matches, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday. Led by Shubman Gill, India will play five ODIs and two Tests. The reigning T20 World Cup champions will play five matches in the shortest format too.

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India will open the tour with the T20s in late October and early November quickly followed by the ODI series. The first Test takes place at Wellington's Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23. The second Test will be at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from November 27 to December 1.

Also Read | Shubman Gill compared to Sunil Gavaskar by former Team India coach

It is by far the biggest in-bound tour in the history of NZC. India and New Zealand have recently build an impressive rivalry on the cricket field in recent times. The 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal began the modern rivalry when New Zealand upset India in a two-day affair in Manchester.

That was followed by Kane Williamson’s men once again defying the odds to down India in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton. However, India bounced back in style with triumphs over New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

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If that wasn't enough, India trounced New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champion’s Trophy final in Dubai and most recently in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad in March. New Zealand also had success on Indian soil, becoming the first team to whitewash India at home in 2024.

They backed that up by winning their first-ever ODI series win in India in 2026.

India's tour of New Zealand 2026 schedule

Date Match Venue Time (IST) October 22 1st T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch October 24 2nd T20I Hagley Oval, Christchurch October 27 3rd T20I Hnry Stadium, Wellington October 30 4th T20I Eden Park, Auckland November 1 5th T20I Seddon Park, Hamilton November 4 1st ODI Eden Park, Auckland November 7 2nd ODI Hnry Stadium, Wellington November 10 3rd ODI Seddon Park, Hamilton November 13 4th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga November 15 5th ODI Bay Oval, Tauranga November 19 - 23 1st Test Basin Reserve, Wellington November 27 - December 1 2nd Test Hagley Oval, Christchurch

Impact of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah For NZC, the India tour will be more than just cricket and the impact both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table. "When it comes to cricket - it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Glenn Critchley said.

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"This will be about more than just the cricket on the field - it will be a celebration of New Zealand's shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket. The passion and the following this team has is staggering - not to mention some of the players expected to tour such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - so we're bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour," Critchley added.

About the Author Koushik Paul Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More ✕ Koushik Paul



While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.



If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lifelong passion into a prolific career, documenting the action both from the sidelines and the editorial desk. With over eight years of industry experience, Koushik joined LiveMint as a Deputy Chief Content Producer in 2024, following impactful stints at Outlook India, India.com, Sportskeeda, Women’s CricZone, and OrissaPOST. A 2017 Journalism and Mass Communication graduate from Maharaja Manindra Chandra College, Kolkata, Koushik has reported on high-profile events including the FIFA U17 World Cup 2017, Ranji Trophy, FIH Pro League, FIH World League finals, the Indian Premier League, and Lionel Messi’s historic visit to Kolkata in 2025.While he possesses a versatile command over all sports, he finds his niche in cricket, specializing in breaking news, long-form interviews, global sporting updates, and high-energy live blogs. Koushik’s professional perspective was further sharpened through the 2020 AIPS Young Reporters Programme, where he gained invaluable insights from renowned international journalists, including Keir Radnedge and Riccardo Romani from the United Kingdom, and Martin Mazur from Argentina. Currently based between Kolkata and Delhi, Koushik remains at the forefront of the breaking developments that shape the public sporting discourse. When he isn't tracking scores or deconstructing plays, he can be found exploring new landscapes on his travels or channeling his creative energy into the kitchen.If you have a compelling story to share or know an individual who deserves the spotlight, please reach out via email at koushik.paul@htdigital.in