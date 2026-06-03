Subscribe

India cricket team's tour of New Zealand 2026 announced: Shubman Gill's men to play 12-match series - Dates & venues

India are set to tour New Zealand for 12 matches later in 2026 which comprises of five ODIs, five T20Is and two Test matches. The tour begins on October 22 and ends on December 1.

Koushik Paul
Updated3 Jun 2026, 09:54 AM IST
India and New Zealand will play a 12-match all format series later this year.
India and New Zealand will play a 12-match all format series later this year.
AI Quick Read

India are set for a bumper all-format tour of New Zealand later this year comprising of as many as 12 matches, the New Zealand Cricket (NZC) announced on Wednesday. Led by Shubman Gill, India will play five ODIs and two Tests. The reigning T20 World Cup champions will play five matches in the shortest format too.

Advertisement

India will open the tour with the T20s in late October and early November quickly followed by the ODI series. The first Test takes place at Wellington's Basin Reserve from November 19 to 23. The second Test will be at Christchurch's Hagley Oval from November 27 to December 1.

Also Read | Shubman Gill compared to Sunil Gavaskar by former Team India coach

It is by far the biggest in-bound tour in the history of NZC. India and New Zealand have recently build an impressive rivalry on the cricket field in recent times. The 2019 ODI World Cup semifinal began the modern rivalry when New Zealand upset India in a two-day affair in Manchester.

That was followed by Kane Williamson’s men once again defying the odds to down India in the 2021 ICC World Test Championship final at Southampton. However, India bounced back in style with triumphs over New Zealand in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal in Mumbai.

Advertisement

If that wasn't enough, India trounced New Zealand in the 2025 ICC Champion’s Trophy final in Dubai and most recently in the T20 World Cup 2026 final in Ahmedabad in March. New Zealand also had success on Indian soil, becoming the first team to whitewash India at home in 2024.

Also Read | ‘Blatant favouritism’ - Shubman Gill & Co face severe backlash; here's why

They backed that up by winning their first-ever ODI series win in India in 2026.

India's tour of New Zealand 2026 schedule

DateMatchVenueTime (IST)
October 221st T20IHagley Oval, Christchurch 
October 242nd T20IHagley Oval, Christchurch 
October 273rd T20IHnry Stadium, Wellington 
October 304th T20IEden Park, Auckland 
November 15th T20ISeddon Park, Hamilton 
November 41st ODIEden Park, Auckland 
November 72nd ODIHnry Stadium, Wellington 
November 103rd ODISeddon Park, Hamilton 
November 134th ODIBay Oval, Tauranga 
November 155th ODIBay Oval, Tauranga 
 November 19 - 231st TestBasin Reserve, Wellington 
November 27 - December 12nd TestHagley Oval, Christchurch 

Impact of Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah

For NZC, the India tour will be more than just cricket and the impact both Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah brings to the table. "When it comes to cricket - it simply doesn't get bigger than India and we're determined to deliver New Zealanders a tour like no other," NZC Chief Marketing and Commercial Officer, Glenn Critchley said.

Advertisement
Also Read | India retain No.1 spot in latest ICC T20I Rankings, where do others stand?

"This will be about more than just the cricket on the field - it will be a celebration of New Zealand's shared history and culture with India, and our burgeoning rivalry and friendship through cricket. The passion and the following this team has is staggering - not to mention some of the players expected to tour such as Virat Kohli and Jasprit Bumrah - so we're bracing for the intensity and fandom that will accompany the tour," Critchley added.

About the Author

Koushik Paul

Koushik lives and breathes sports. After transitioning from his own aspirations of becoming a professional athlete, he successfully channeled that lif...Read More

Cricket
Get Latest real-time updates
Stay updated with all the latest news and insights on Cricket, Football, and Tennis at Livemint Sports. Catch the live action of theT20 World Cup 2026 with the complete T20 World Cup 2026 Schedule, and the T20 World Cup 2026 Points Table. Also, know who are currently leading the charts for Most Runs in T20 World Cup 2026 and Most Wickets in T20 World Cup 2026.
HomeSportsCricket NewsIndia cricket team's tour of New Zealand 2026 announced: Shubman Gill's men to play 12-match series - Dates & venues
Advertisement
Read Next Story
HomeMarketsPremiumInstant LoanMint Shorts