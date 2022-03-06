Hosts India hammered Sri Lanka by an innings and 222 runs inside three days of the first Test on Sunday to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Sri Lanka made 178 in their second innings after getting bundled out for 174 in the first. India, who declared their first innings on 574-8, enforced the follow-on.

Sri Lanka continued with their batting flop show as they did just a tad better than their first innings score with wicketkeeper Niroshan Dickwella top-scoring with 51 not out.

Their best partnership was the 49-run stand for the fourth wicket between Angelo Mathews (28) and Dhananjaya de Silva (30).

The hosts dismissed Sri Lanka for 178 while following on in the final session to lead the two-match series 1-0. Sri Lanka had scored 174 in their first innings in reply to India's 574 for 8 declared.

All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja stood out in Virat Kohli's 100th Test as he hit an unbeaten 175 in India's 574-8 declared and then claimed a match tally of nine wickets with his left-arm spin in Mohali.

Off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, who went past the legendary Kapil Dev's 434 Test scalps to become the second highest wicket-taker for India, also took four wickets in Sri Lanka's second innings while senior pacer Mohammed Shami got two.

The second and last Test -- a day/night affair -- will start on Saturday in Bengaluru.

Brief scores:

India: 574 for 8 declared in 129.2 overs.

Sri Lanka: 174 all out and 178 all out in 60 overs (Niroshan Dickwella 51 not out, Ravichandran Ashwin 4/47, Ravindra Jadeja 4/46).

