KL Rahul's fifty propels India to 4 wicket win over Sri Lanka, win ODI series

India's wicketkeeper-batsmen Rahul reached his fifty to present a strong case for himself at the number five spot. The right-hander along with left-hand chinaman Kuldeep Yadav ensured that India closed out the chase to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. The pair shared an unbeaten 28-run partnership for the seventh wicket to seal the victory for the hosts by six wickets.

