KL Rahul's fifty propels India to 4 wicket win over Sri Lanka, win ODI series

The onus to steady the inning fell on last match's centurion Virat Kohli and batter Shreyas Iyer. However, the former Indian captain fell to a fiery in-swinging delivery as Lahiru knocked over Virat's stumps. The right-hander could only score 4(9) before getting dismissed. India were in dire need of a sturdy partnership at the end of 10 overs with the scoreboard reading 67/3.

