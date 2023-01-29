India defeats New Zealand by 6 wickets to equalize T20 series by 1-12 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2023, 10:31 PM IST
- The match went till final over, which became nail biting, but Suryakumar Yadav finished it in style with a boundary
With the help of an impressive bowling attack, India defeated New Zealand by 6 wickets in the second T20 match on Sunday. Yuzvendra Chahal-led spin bowling restricted Kiwis to a meager score of 99/8, but New Zealand bowlers fought back to give tough time to Indian batters.
