India domestic cricket season 2026-27, full schedule: BCCI releases dates for Ranji Trophy, Duleep Trophy, and more

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released its much-awaited calendar for the 2026-27 domestic season, promising a packed lineup of red-ball, white-ball, and age-group cricket for both men and women. The schedule kicks off in August and gives young talents across the country a clear pathway to shine. With 1,788 matches lined up, fans can expect non-stop action that keeps Indian cricket’s grassroots strong.

Advertisement

Duleep Trophy leads the way in Bengaluru The season gets rolling with the Duleep Trophy, scheduled from August 23 to September 10 at the BCCI’s Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. This high-profile tournament sets the tone for the months ahead. Shortly after, Srinagar will host the Irani Cup from October 1 to 5, bringing top domestic stars together in a classic five-day contest.

Ranji Trophy and Col CK Nayudu Trophy return India’s premier first-class competition, the Ranji Trophy Elite, will unfold in two phases. The first phase runs from October 11 to November 5, while the second phase is set for January 17 to February 4. Knockout matches will follow between February 9 and March 3. The Plate division wraps up its second phase on January 20, with the final played from January 24 to 28. The Col CK Nayudu Trophy will also follow a two-phase format.

Advertisement

In exciting news for U-23 players, the BCCI is bringing back a special fixture. The release stated, "The upcoming season will witness the reinstatement of the Col CK Nayudu Trophy Winners vs Rest of India fixture, scheduled from 1st to 4th October 2026. The match returns to the domestic calendar to provide an enhanced competitive platform for emerging U23 cricketers."

Syed Mushtaq Ali and Vijay Hazare T20 action heats up T20 cricket takes centre stage next. The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Elite league stage will be held in Mumbai, Vizag, Kolkata, and Mohali from November 14 to 26, with knockouts in Nagpur between November 30 and December 6. The Plate division wraps up earlier on November 22, with its final on November 24 in Dimapur.

Advertisement

The Vijay Hazare Trophy Elite follows, with league matches spread across Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Ranchi, and Rajkot from December 14 to 29. Knockouts shift to Vizag from January 2 to 8. The Plate edition ends its league phase on December 24, with the final on December 27 in Indore. Cooch Behar Trophy Elite knockouts will also be hosted in Bengaluru and Mysuru from January 3 to 30.

Women’s domestic season Women’s cricket receives equal spotlight. The Senior Women’s T20 Trophy Elite runs from October 26 to November 6 in Lucknow, Pune, Delhi, and Mohali, followed by knockouts in Ahmedabad from November 14 to 20. The Plate division concludes on November 2 in Dimapur, with the final on November 4.

The Women’s One Day Trophy Elite is set for December 19 to 31 across Cuttack, Jaipur, Baroda, and Raipur, with knockouts in Chennai from January 4 to 10. The Plate division finishes on December 27, with its final on December 29 in Kolkata.

Advertisement

Big format changes and massive match count In a key update, the Men’s U23 State A Trophy and Vizzy Trophy have been converted from one-day to T20 formats to boost fast-paced skill development. The sheer volume of 1,788 matches across all categories highlights the BCCI’s focus on building depth in Indian cricket.

About the Author Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven ...Read More ✕ Aachal Maniyar Aachal Maniyar is a Senior Content Producer at LiveMint, where she covers US sports with a focus on major leagues, marquee events, and athlete-driven stories, while also reporting extensively on cricket and global sports. With over five years of first-hand journalism experience, she combines sharp editorial judgment with real-time sports storytelling across platforms.



Her reporting journey spans leading newsrooms including Thomson Reuters, India TV, BTVI, ET NOW, and CNBC TV18, where she has worked across breaking news, live match coverage, feature writing, interviews, video scripting, and anchoring. This multi-platform exposure has shaped her ability to deliver context-rich sports and business journalism tailored for both television and digital audiences.



Aachal has conducted and produced exclusive interviews with athletes and public figures such as India cricketer Dhruv Jurel, Indian women’s hockey captain Savita Punia, and industrialist Ratan Tata, along with several emerging and established sports personalities. Her body of work includes in-depth explainers, athlete profiles, emotionally resonant fan narratives, and data-backed match analysis across cricket, Olympic sports, and international competitions.



She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism from Symbiosis Institute of Media and Communication, Pune, and believes in reporting that is grounded in accuracy, clarity, and credibility. Her philosophy is simple: sports journalism should go beyond scores and statistics, capturing the human stories, pressure moments, and decisions that shape the game and the people who play it.