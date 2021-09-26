1 min read.Updated: 26 Sep 2021, 03:21 PM ISTReuters
India held their nerve to win with three balls to spare after half-centuries from Shafali Verma and Yastika Bhatia helped them chase a target of 265 in Mackay.
Listen to this article
Australian women's world record 26-match winning streak in one-day internationals came to an end after India pulled off their highest-ever run chase to defeat Meg Lanning's team by two wickets in the third ODI on Sunday.
The 38-year-old Jhulan Goswami also starred for India, picking up three wickets before clinching the victory with a boundary in the final over.
Australia captain Meg Lanning said the hosts failed to take their chances in the important moments.
"Credit to India. I thought they came out really well with the ball and kept fighting with the bat, so they deserved to win," Lanning said.
Half-centuries from Ashleigh Gardner and Beth Mooney steered Australia to a formidable total but a number of missed catches and run-outs meant they failed to defend the target, limping to their first defeat since October 2017.
India skipper Mithali Raj praised her team's batting effort, which also saw a late cameo from Deepti Sharma and Sneh Rana.
"We are very happy. I was just telling the girls, Australia's winning streak started against India, in India, so now, we are the ones who broke that streak," she added.