India end Australia's dominance in women's cricket after historic win in Test, get applauded
On Day 4, India dismissed Australia for 261, while chasing a target of just 75 runs, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues drove the squad for a memorable victory in just 18.4 overs.
The Indian women's cricket team registered a historic maiden Test victory over Australia by 8 wickets in Mumbai on 24 December, with Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, and Deepti Sharma leading from the front.
While Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor applauded the team, and wrote on X, “This is historic as well as wonderful. A win for the ages! #INDvAUS congratulations to #TeamIndiaWomen!"
Also, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated the Indian team. He wrote, “History made!! Congratulations to Team India for winning their first ever test match against Australia."
