The Indian women's cricket team registered a historic maiden Test victory over Australia by 8 wickets in Mumbai on 24 December, with Pooja Vastrakar, Sneh Rana, and Deepti Sharma leading from the front. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

On Day 4, India dismissed Australia for 261, while chasing a target of just 75 runs, Smriti Mandhana and Jemimah Rodrigues drove the squad for a memorable victory in 18.4 overs.

Batting first, the Australian Women's team could score only 219 runs in 77.4 overs in the first inning and were all out. The highest run scored was by Tahlia McGrath and that was 50 runs. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

For India, Pooja Vastrakar picked 4 wickets, Sneh Rana clinched 3 and Deepti Sharma took 2 wickets.

The Indian batters Smriti Mandhana (74), Jemimah Rodrigues (73), and Deepti Sharma (78) drove India to score a whopping 406 runs for Australia. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Ashleigh Gardner picked 4 wickets, while Kim Garth and took 2 wickets each, and Jess Jonassen clinched one for the Australian side.

In the second innings, apart from Tahlia McGrath (73), and Ellyse Perry (45), no other batter could score over 35 runs, resulting in the team collapsing at 261.

India's Sneh Rana picked 4 wickets in the second innings, while, Rajeshwari Gayakwad and Harmanpreet Kaur picked two each. Pooja Vastrakar also clinched one wicket. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

With just a target of 75 runs to win, India's Smriti Mandhana (38) and Jemimah Rodrigues* (12) drove India to a historic maiden Test victory by 8 wickets.

Reactions: Following the historic win, RR posted a picture of the win on X with the caption - "Toota hai Australia ka ghamand (Australia's pride is broken)".

While Congress parliamentarian Shashi Tharoor applauded the team, and wrote on X, “This is historic as well as wonderful. A win for the ages! #INDvAUS congratulations to #TeamIndiaWomen!" {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar congratulated the Indian team. He wrote, “History made!! Congratulations to Team India for winning their first ever test match against Australia."

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!