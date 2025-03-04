India enter Champions Trophy 2025 final: Netizens hail GOAT Virat Kohli, captain Rohit Sharma

India vs Australia: People on social media platforms celebrated India's win against Australia and the team's entry into the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 finals on Tuesday, March 4.

Congratulations were pouring in on the social media platform X for the national team and the star player of the day, Virat Kohli, who was also crowned as the man of the match for the India vs Australia semi-final match held at the Dubai International Stadium.

People from all over the world were streaming the match live on the entertainment platform Jio Hotstar. Today's India vs Australia match was streamed by more than 66.9 crore (669 million) people, according to Jio Hotstar data.

Netizens Reacts After the mark of the historic win, people started showering their blessings and joy on the Indian cricket team on the social media platform X. Arohi Tripathy thanked the man of the match, Virat Kohli, shared a snapshot of the match screen and said, “Yes we won!!!! Into the finals of #ChampionsTrophy2025. Thank you king, this is no less than a century!!”

Big political names like Congress leader Rahul Gandhi congratulated Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli for leading Team India to victory against Australia and into the finals.

“A true spectacle of skill, determination, and teamwork—brilliantly led by Rohit, with Virat adding his signature flair. The entire nation stands proud of this incredible achievement,” said Rahul Gandhi in a post on platform X.

People on social media also shared Rohit Sharma's leadership skills and his contribution to the Indian team.

“Rohit doesn't need Bumrah, he can turn any bowler into the Bumrah,” said a social media account citing Dale Steyn.

The most trending tag for India on the social media platform X was - “WE WON”, where people were commenting on how intense the match was during the last few overs.

“When Kohli got out, it felt like a heart attack. Then, those dot balls kept building more pressure. But in the end, Kungfu Pandya's power and Rahul's Magic sealed the win,” said a social media account called ThePhoenixSoul0.

"Take a bow for the Undisputed "KING" of World Cricket," said Krishna congratulating Virat Kohli to sail Team India to a Semi final victory.

Few people on social media commented on Virat Kohli's winning streak and attribute his win to the support from his wife, and Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma who was also present at the Stadium to support Team India.

“We won Lady Luck was there today,” said Juhi Jain in a post on X.

Others like a social media account MJ also contributed with a meme of Hollywood actress Anne Hathaway clapping at an award show and said, “And now give it up for Anushka sharma, we won because of her.”

India vs Australia Match Result India won the semi-final against Australia, scoring 267 with four wickets and 11 balls remaining on Tuesday, despite Australia's given target of 265 runs in the first innings of the ICC Champions Trophy semi-final.

“This game is all about pressure. If you go deep into the game, the opposition usually gives in. It is important to control your impulses,” said Virat Kohli, the player of the match.