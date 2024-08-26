“If any team can snatch defeat from the jaws of victory, it’s the Pakistan team, and this has become their reputation.” The jibe comes from none other than former Pakistan cricket captain Ramiz Raja.

His YouTube channel, Ramiz Speaks, has 1.74 million subscribers. The former chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) often speaks his heart out in his videos.

In the latest video, “Shameful Defeat | Bangladesh Outclass Pakistan,” he slams the Pakistan team after their 10-wicket defeat against Bangladesh in the Rawalpindi Test on August 25.

“This isn't the first time that on the fifth day of a Test match, Pakistan have crumbled, with their performance falling apart. Sometimes it's a batting flop show, sometimes the bowling falters at crucial moments,” Raja said.

Ramiz Raja recalled a cricket Test match between Pakistan and New Zealand held in Sharjah, Dubai, in 2018. After leading by 90 runs in the first innings, he described how Pakistan collapsed under pressure on the fourth day, failing to chase a target of 175 runs and ending up with only 171.

Raja believes that, when the team is under pressure, both bowlers and batters struggle. Bowlers lose their accuracy. Top-order batters, lacking in technique, often fail when facing challenging conditions. He thinks there is a fundamental issue with the team's confidence that needs to be addressed.

The India angle Raja, who was part of Pakistan’s 1992 World Cup-winning team, then brings in the India angle.

“It started from the match (in the Asia Cup) against India in seaming conditions, where our fast bowlers were thrashed. The whole world noticed that, if you attack them or show a little aggression, this bowling attack isn't as good as its reputation suggests. Because everyone’s speed has dropped, and then the skill level isn’t there,” Raja said.