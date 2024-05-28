Rohit Sharma-led India have arrived in the United States to take part in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on June 2. Ahead of the marquee event, former England captain Eoin Morgan has backed the Men in Blue to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup next month.

Morgan in a recent interaction on Sky Sports called India the ‘strongest team’ in T20 World Cup. He said, “The strongest side even with injuries throughout the tournament is India without a doubt. Their strength and depth are absolutely incredible at the moment… We are talking about who the players were that missed out in their squad of 15 because of the quality they possess. They haven’t won it since the first World Cup back in 2007."

“They are favourites for me. I think that they’re just the quality that they have on paper. If they produce it, I think they can, they can beat anybody quite well in the tournament," the former England skipper added.

However, former England player Michael Atherton wondered why India hadn't won the T-20 World Cup since the inaugural edition in 2007, despite much talk of the IPL improving the quality of Indian players.

Atherton said, “They haven’t won it since that first World Cup back in 2007," Atherton said. “That’s the great irony. That’s how long It’s also an irony because everybody talks about the IPL and how that has improved. India’s T20 cricket. The irony is the only time they’ve won it was pre-IPL,"

India's journey in T-20 World Cup:

Rohit Sharma-led India will play their first T20 World Cup match against Ireland at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium in New York. After that, the Men in Blue will face off against arch-rivals Pakistan on June 9. They will then clash against the US on June 12 and Canada on June 15 in the final league stage.

