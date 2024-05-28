India favourites to win T20 World Cup 2024? Eoin Morgan says Rohit Sharma's team ‘can beat anybody’
Former England captain Eoin Morgan has picked Rohit Sharma led India as the favourites for winning the T-20 World 2024, citing the team's bench strength and depth.
Rohit Sharma-led India have arrived in the United States to take part in the 2024 T20 World Cup, which begins on June 2. Ahead of the marquee event, former England captain Eoin Morgan has backed the Men in Blue to end their decade-long ICC trophy drought by winning the T20 World Cup next month.