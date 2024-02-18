Former England captain Michael Vaughan has written on X that Yashasvi Jaiswal is the new Virender Sehwag for Team India. The words of appreciation came after Yashasvi Jaiswal hit his second double-century in the ongoing series against Egland. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

“India has a new Virender Sehwag..Yashasvi Jaiswal is a player who will destroy many attacks in all formats exactly like Viru used to do," Michael Vaughan wrote.

Earlier, Michael Vaughan said that young Indian opener Yashasvi Jaiswal is a "problem" for the Three Lions and is an unbelievable player. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vaughan was speaking on the Club Prairie Fire Podcast. Jaiswal recently lit up Visakhapatnam with a marathon double century against England in the second Test, helping India in securing a win.

Vaughan said on the podcast that he met Jaiswal in Mumbai last year and the next day he scored his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) century against Mumbai Indians (MI) and now he has a double ton against the "best team in the world".

"I would say he is a problem for England. He is an issue. He is an unbelievable player. I met him in Mumbai and he got a hundred the next day in the IPL. Now he has gone on to score a double-hundred against the best team in the world," said Vaughan. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Jaiswal became the third-youngest Indian player in history to score a Test double hundred. Aged 22 years and 37 days, Jaiswal is the third-youngest Indian to get a double ton in Tests. The youngest player to get a double century for India is Vinod Kambli, who was aged 21 years and 35 days when he smashed 224 against England in Mumbai back in 1994. India batting icon Sunil Gavaskar held the record of youngest Indian player to get a double ton before Kambli, scoring 220 against a ruthless West Indies attack at Port of Spain in 1971 aged just 21 years and 283 days.

Jaiswal is only the fourth Indian left-hander besides Sourav Ganguly, Gautam Gambhir and Kambli to smash a Test double ton.

He has taken just 10 innings to reach his maiden double-century {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!