‘I Kill U’: India head coach Gautam Gambhir gets death threat from ‘ISIS Kashmir’, approaches police

Indian cricket head coach Gautam Gambhir reportedly received a death threat from “ISIS Kashmir.” After recieving the threat message, Gambhir approached the Delhi Police on Wednesday, seeking immediate action.

The office of Gautam Gambhir told news agency ANI that the former BJP MP formally submitted a request for the registration of a First Information Report (FIR) to the SHO Rajinder Nagar Police Station and the DCP Central Delhi.

He also urged law enforcement authorities to take necessary steps to ensure the safety and security of his family.

‘I Kill U’ – threat to Gautam Gambhir Gambhir received two threatening emails on April 22 — one in the afternoon and another in the evening — both containing the message “I Kill U,” India Today reported.

Not the first time This isn't the first time Gambhir has faced such threats. He had also received a similar email in November 2021, during his tenure as a sitting Member of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Gambhir took to X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday to condemn the terror attack on tourists in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir.

"Praying for the families of the deceased. Those responsible for this will pay. India will strike," Gambhir wrote on his X platform.